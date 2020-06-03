51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ella Jones elected as first black mayor of Ferguson

Photo via Ella Jones for Mayor

Ella Jones was elected Tuesday as the first black mayor — and the first woman in the post — of Ferguson, Mo., where the 2014 police-involved shooting of Michael Brown sparked protests that brought national attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Jones was the first black woman elected to Ferguson's city council in 2015 — and her win comes as protests over police violence and systemic racism are again taking place across the country. "I’ve got work to do — because when you’re an African American woman, they require more of you than they require of my counterpart," she said in a video posted by St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum.

Dan Primack
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

Venture capital reckons with its racial disparities

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Venture capital is not the primary cause of, nor primary solution to, America's racial inequities. But as a major driver of wealth and opportunity, it does exacerbate them.

How it works: Black men are woefully underrepresented within VC firms at just 2%, based on the most recent data. Black women don't even rank a percentage point.

Courtenay Brown
55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Private companies cut 2.8 million jobs in May

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Private companies shed 2.8 million U.S. jobs last month, according to a report from payroll processor ADP and Moody’s Analytics.

Why it matters: It's way less than the nearly 9 million private sector jobs economists estimated would be lost in May, suggesting layoffs during the coronavirus crisis could be slowing sooner than Wall Street expected.

Ben Geman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The growing focus on environmental justice could influence Biden's platform

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The killing of George Floyd in police custody and protests against systemic racism are prompting many green groups to declare their support for racial justice, and one thing to watch now is how this all might influence Joe Biden's platform.

Driving the news: Even before the recent mass upheaval in response to Floyd's death, Biden said he was expanding outreach and eyeing wider plans around environmental justice, or the disproportionate pollution burdens facing poor communities and people of color.

