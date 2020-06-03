Ella Jones elected as first black mayor of Ferguson

Ella Jones was elected Tuesday as the first black mayor — and the first woman in the post — of Ferguson, Mo., where the 2014 police-involved shooting of Michael Brown sparked protests that brought national attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Jones was the first black woman elected to Ferguson's city council in 2015 — and her win comes as protests over police violence and systemic racism are again taking place across the country. "I’ve got work to do — because when you’re an African American woman, they require more of you than they require of my counterpart," she said in a video posted by St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum.