2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren pledged Tuesday to start an independent Justice Department task force if elected to investigate possible corruption by members of the Trump administration "to restore public confidence in government and deter future wrongdoing."

The big picture: While presidents historically have avoided large-scale investigations of their predecessors, Warren's message tracks with her anti-corruption stance — as she has previously pledged to institute a huge set of reforms to increase government transparency and peel back power from lobbyists.