Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Warren broadsides private equity following stock market volatility

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Private equity has once again found itself in the crosshairs of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), this time for "treating the stock market like a casino."

What she said: Warren's broadside was part of a letter sent Friday to the SEC, asking it to investigate and provide more information on how it plans to address the recent stock market volatility, related to shares of GameStop, et al.

  • The overall letter deserves plaudits for its balance, expressing concerns about possible market manipulation on both sides of the trades, rather than falling too far into the reductionist narrative of Reddit David vs. the Goliath of Greenwich.
  • At the very least, Warren correctly points out that none of us really know the buy-side composition.

But then she lists "private equity" first among those allegedly distorting the securities markets, ahead of hedge funds and other investors. Even though private equity, by definition, doesn't participate in short-term public equities investing.

  • Caveats: Yes, some private equity firms also manage hedge funds. Plus, there's been a recent spate of "private investments in public equity" (PIPEs) — mostly tied to the SPAC boom, as well as some pandemic rescues like Silver Lake's deal for AMC Entertainment (which obviously is relevant, but not as either a short or momentum play).

Why it matters: Her argument doesn't make much sense. And, by making it, Warren slanders private equity and dilutes her more legitimate criticisms of its actual practices — just as she's in the Senate's majority party for the first time in six years.

The bottom line: What's happened over the past week has caught the national attention unlike any other macro business story in recent memory, brutally exposing some structural weaknesses of modern capitalism. But creating villainous strawmen does little to remedy the problems or inform the public.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why GameStop's stock could rise much, much higher

The meteoric rise in GameStop's stock price is being called a short squeeze by most but that's not what's happening, says an expert on short interest and the market.

Why it matters: That could mean that if and when the short squeeze does come, GameStop's price could soar significantly higher than its current levels.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump's trade war on China was a failure in every possible way

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Biden administration plans to review the phase one U.S.-China trade deal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Based on publicly available data, it's hard to imagine they'll find anything other than a debacle.

Driving the news: China isn't even close to fulfilling its end of the deal — having come up 42% short of its commitment, Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, reported late last week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The top headlines from the Jan. 31 episode of "Axios on HBO."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow