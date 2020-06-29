13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Elizabeth Warren introduces bill for nationwide eviction moratorium

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced legislation Monday to extend and expand a nationwide eviction moratorium to protect tenants who may be struggling to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic, Vox reports.

The big picture: The economic fallout has made it difficult for low-income renters to make timely payments, adding new burdens to the country's longstanding housing problems.

  • About 20% of renter households saw at least one household member lose a job within the past two months, according to the Urban Institute.

The backdrop: The CARES Act granted a 120-day rent moratorium for renters in federally-assisted housing, which is set to expire on July 25.

  • Warren's bill, the "Protecting Renters from Evictions and Fees Act," extends those protections for an additional eight months and would extend benefits to almost all renters.
  • Landlords would not be allowed to charge fees for renters who do not pay and would require a 30-day eviction notice after the moratorium ends.

What she's saying: "Renters who have lost their job or had their income reduced shouldn’t have to fear losing their homes in the middle of a pandemic. Housing is a human right and an absolute necessity to keep families safe during this crisis, and Congress must step in now to help keep people in their homes," Warren told Vox.

Read the bill.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi requests House briefing on reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked top intelligence leaders on Monday to brief House members on reports that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The state of play: While President Trump has denied being briefed on the alleged intelligence, press reports indicate that he was aware of it earlier this year and that the National Security Council discussed the issue at an interagency meeting in late March.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
41 mins ago - Health

HHS secures 500,000 doses of remdesivir

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx and HHS Sec. Alex Azar

The Trump administration has secured 500,000 doses of remdesivir, the first drug shown to be effective at treating hospitalized coronavirus patients, ensuring these doses will be for U.S. use.

Between the lines: The administration is not directly purchasing the drug, but will use coronavirus hospitalization data to determine how to allocate it by state, and state health departments will decide which hospitals will get the drug.

Sam Baker
56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion law

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court struck down abortion restrictions in Louisiana on Monday, a sign that even if the court's newly expanded conservative majority wants to chip away at abortion rights, it will likely do so incrementally.

Why it matters: The court's 5-4 ruling largely leaves the status quo of abortion law unchanged, affirms the court’s precedents and leaves big decisions about the future of abortion access for another day.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow