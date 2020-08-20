Elizabeth Warren: "I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has really good plans"

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) promoted universal child care during her Wednesday evening address to the Democratic National Convention.

Why it matters: Warren argued that child care should be part of the "basic infrastructure of this nation," adding that Biden and Harris "will make high-quality child care affordable for every family, make preschool universal and raise the wages of every childcare worker."

What she's saying: "Childcare was already hard to find before the pandemic, and now parents are stuck with no idea when schools can safely reopen and even fewer child care options."

"The devastation is enormous, and the way I see it, big problems demand big solutions. Now, I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has really good plans."

Of note: Warren spoke from the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, which has been closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.