Elizabeth Warren: "I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has really good plans"

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) promoted universal child care during her Wednesday evening address to the Democratic National Convention.
Why it matters: Warren argued that child care should be part of the "basic infrastructure of this nation," adding that Biden and Harris "will make high-quality child care affordable for every family, make preschool universal and raise the wages of every childcare worker."
What she's saying: "Childcare was already hard to find before the pandemic, and now parents are stuck with no idea when schools can safely reopen and even fewer child care options."
- "The devastation is enormous, and the way I see it, big problems demand big solutions. Now, I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has really good plans."
Of note: Warren spoke from the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, which has been closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- In the background during Warren's DNC speech, colorful block letters spelled out "BLM," in reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.