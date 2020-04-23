Elizabeth Warren's brother dies of coronavirus
Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced that brother, Don Reed, died Tuesday at age 86 from the coronavirus.
"He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader."
The big picture: Warren's three brothers, all veterans and two of them Republican, were frequently brought up in her stump speeches during the 2020 presidential campaign and agreed with some of her campaign plans despite their conservative views, the Boston Globe writes.
- “I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time," Warren told the Globe in a statement.
- "And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I will miss my brother."
