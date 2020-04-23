Elizabeth Warren's brother dies of coronavirus

Rick Bright said Wednesday he believes he was removed from his role as director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority this week after clashing with Health and Human Services leadership over his attempts to limit the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. The New York Times first reported the news.

Why it matters: President Trump and his allies in conservative media have repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, as a potential game-changer for treating the coronavirus. Health experts have taken a more cautious approach, noting that the drug has shown anecdotal promise but that its efficacy has not yet been proven.