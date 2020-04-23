2 hours ago - Health

Elizabeth Warren's brother dies of coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced that brother, Don Reed, died Tuesday at age 86 from the coronavirus.

"He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader."

The big picture: Warren's three brothers, all veterans and two of them Republican, were frequently brought up in her stump speeches during the 2020 presidential campaign and agreed with some of her campaign plans despite their conservative views, the Boston Globe writes.

  • “I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time," Warren told the Globe in a statement.
  • "And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I will miss my brother."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Orion Rummler

Head of vaccine agency says he was ousted for resisting hydroxychloroquine

President Trump has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rick Bright said Wednesday he believes he was removed from his role as director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority this week after clashing with Health and Human Services leadership over his attempts to limit the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. The New York Times first reported the news.

Why it matters: President Trump and his allies in conservative media have repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, as a potential game-changer for treating the coronavirus. Health experts have taken a more cautious approach, noting that the drug has shown anecdotal promise but that its efficacy has not yet been proven.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, totaling more than 26 million jobless filings in five weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The labor market wreck is likely worse than the government's figures suggest as state governors grapple with how to slowly reopen their economies. California, Florida, Texas and Georgia saw the biggest surge in new unemployment claims.

