More than 200 former staffers that worked in former President Barack Obama's campaigns and administration signed a letter endorsing Elizabeth Warren's 2020 presidential run, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Several other top-tier Democratic presidential candidates — especially Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg — are also doing their best to win over Obama's political coalition. It's worth noting that Warren's list of endorsement does not include any former Cabinet-level officials from the Obama administration, while Biden has secured a number of such endorsements.