Stories

Warren endorsed by hundreds of former Obama staffers

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than 200 former staffers that worked in former President Barack Obama's campaigns and administration signed a letter endorsing Elizabeth Warren's 2020 presidential run, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Several other top-tier Democratic presidential candidates — especially Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg — are also doing their best to win over Obama's political coalition. It's worth noting that Warren's list of endorsement does not include any former Cabinet-level officials from the Obama administration, while Biden has secured a number of such endorsements.

Read the full list of endorsements:

Go deeper: The quiet race to win Hillary Clinton's endorsement

Elizabeth Warren