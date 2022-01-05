Monday's Elizabeth Holmes verdicts became, instantly and inevitably, a Rorschach test for Silicon Valley's self-image.

What they're saying: Critics of tech's go-go startup culture saw the Theranos founder's conviction on four counts of conspiracy and fraud as evidence that the entire industry sits on a foundation of deception and hype. Others cited the outcome as healthy proof that even a business built on daring the impossible has a ceiling on hubris.

"The verdict signaled the end of an era. In Silicon Valley, where the line between talk and achievement is often vague, there is finally a limit to faking it," tech journalist David Streitfeld wrote in the New York Times.

Why it matters: Tech's giant companies now make up a big chunk of the U.S. economy and operate in every facet of our lives. If the industry were really built on lies, we'd all be in trouble.

Yes, but: If Big Tech's services were frauds the way Theranos's blood tests were, the iPhone would still be vaporware, Google wouldn't provide search results, and you'd never get your packages from Amazon.

Also, Theranos' biotech category set it apart from the classic Silicon Valley startup model — and subjected it to tighter regulations.

The other side: "This verdict makes me concerned that the spirit of entrepreneurship in America is in jeopardy," venture investor Tim Draper, a Theranos backer, said in a statement.

"If this scrutiny happened to every entrepreneur as they tried to make this world a better place, we would have no automobile, no smart phone, no antibiotics, and no automation, and our world would be less for it," Draper said.

Our thought bubble: Holmes, who carbon-copied Steve Jobs' black-turtleneck look, also borrowed much more from Jobs — particularly the obsessive secrecy in which Apple has always shrouded product development.

At Theranos, that stance helped hide the company's lack of progress toward actually delivering its medical breakthrough.

Of note: "Genius hatches something amazing in a garage" isn't the only Silicon Valley playbook.

The tech industry, particularly its software wing, has also embraced a nimble style of product development that advises companies to "ship early and often" and share data widely to find and fix flaws fast.

A more transparent Theranos would never have won the kind of adulatory coverage and FOMO-driven investments that Holmes did. But it would have been a lot less likely to end up as a trial-certified fraud.

Whether Holmes ends up serving a long prison sentence or not, don't expect too much introspection from tech's leaders in the wake of her convictions.

Most tech entrepreneurs do not see anything resembling Holmes when they look in the mirror (and that's not only because most are not women).

In a marketplace that favors confidence and speed, soul-searching and self-questioning have never been popular — and indeed are widely seen as liabilities.

The bottom line: As long as the startup world is full of way too much cash chasing way too few hot deals, the next Theranos will probably find funding.