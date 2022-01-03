The jury in the criminal fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes informed the judge that it has been unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the case's 11 counts.

The latest: The jury notified U.S. District Judge Edward Davila of the deadlock in a note Monday morning, though they did not specify which of the three counts were disputed, the New York Times reported.

Davila read the jury the common instruction for deadlocked juries and requested the jury continue deliberating and not rush their decision-making process.

The big picture: The jury is in its seventh day of deliberations. Holmes faces two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.