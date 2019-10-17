What they're saying: Condolences and sympathies poured in across party lines following the news of the Maryland Democrat's death.

Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party and Cummings' wife Maya Rockeymoore Cummings: "He worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity... I loved him deeply and will miss him dearly."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: " In the House, Elijah was our North Star. He was a leader of towering character and integrity, whose stirring voice and steadfast values pushed the Congress and country to rise always to a higher purposes. His principled leadership as chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform was the perfect testament to his commitment to restoring honesty and honor to government, and leaves a powerful legacy for years to come."

Hillary Clinton: "America lost a giant with the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness. He fiercely loved his country and the people he served. Rest In Peace, my friend."

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC): "There was no stronger advocate and no better friend than Elijah Cummings. I am heartbroken for his wonderful family and staff—please pray for them. I will miss him dearly."

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.): "Elijah Cummings was one of the most powerful, beautiful & compelling voices in American politics. The power and the beauty came from his authenticity, his conviction, the sincerity with which he held his beliefs. We rarely agreed on political matters. We never had a cross word outside of a committee room. He had a unique ability to separate the personal from the work. The story of Elijah's life would benefit everyone, regardless of political ideation..."

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.): My condolences to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland who went to be with the Lord early this morning at 68 years of age. May God grant his family strength & peace in these difficult moments & his soul eternal rest.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.): "[Rep. Cummings] and I shared a city, an alma mater, a love of the law and a life of public service. I am deeply saddened by his passing, and my prayers today are with his family and loved ones – and the people of Baltimore."

Civil rights activists who worked alongside Cummings also reacted to his passing.