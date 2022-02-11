U.S. to buy 600,000 doses of Eli Lilly COVID treatment

Eli Lilly announced Thursday that it has agreed to supply the U.S. government with up to 600,000 doses of its developmental drug, bebtelovimab, in a deal worth at least $720 million.

Why it matters: Bebtelovimab is an antibody treatment that was found to neutralize COVID-19 variants, including Omicron, Lilly noted in its December report.

The big picture: The government will accept the doses if the treatment is granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration, the press release said.