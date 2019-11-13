The trouble with big power companies' net-zero pledges

S&P Global Market Intelligence has a great look at the pledges from big power companies — like Duke Energy, Xcel Energy, PSEG — to reach net-zero emissions or 100% zero-carbon generation by 2050.

The problem: The companies don't really know how they'll get all the way there without significant increased development and scaling of technologies like "carbon capture and sequestration, advanced nuclear reactors and battery storage" — and that's likely to need help from the federal government.

