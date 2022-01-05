Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Why electric pickup trucks are so hot

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Reproduced from IHS Markit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ford's stock jumped 12% Tuesday after it revealed plans to boost production of the electric F-150 pickup, and today rival General Motors will unveil the electric version of the Chevy Silverado pickup.

Why it matters: Pickups' early prominence in the wider EV plans of U.S. auto giants (GM also has an electric Hummer and plans an electric Sierra) signals how the industry sees an opening in the truck market.

  • Pickups are wildly popular in the U.S., now claiming nearly a fifth of total light-duty sales, and are a key money-maker for the industry.
  • Startups and other established automakers are also getting into the electric pickup market.
  • Rivian began production of its R1T last year and Tesla's delayed Cybertruck arrives at some point, while Toyota and other legacy automakers also plan models.

What we're watching: The specifics arriving later today when GM unveils the Silverado in a virtual rollout at the CES tech show.

  • The company has said the vehicle will have around 400 miles of range and begin production next year, but other details remain under wraps.

What they're saying: "Investors are expecting strong consumer reception to the Silverado launch based on client conversations," Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. analyst Matt Portillo said in a note.

  • "We think an exciting launch of the Silverado, especially if it catches significant media attention, could help the stock; similar to some of the tailwinds we saw for Ford last year as the order book grew for the Lightning and the Mach-E demand figures expanded to 200k units per year," he writes.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 4, 2022 - Energy & Environment

Ford to double electric F-150 production

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford Motor Co. said on Tuesday that it's doubling production capacity for the forthcoming electric F-150 pickup to 150,000 annually to help meet demand for the vehicle.

Why it matters: Ford's F-series pickups have been the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades, making the electric version a key indicator of whether pickups with a plug will find a mass market.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 4, 2022 - Energy & Environment

Mercedes unveils buzzy long-range electric sedan

Vision EQXX electric concept car. Photo courtesy of Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off an efficient electric sedan that the auto giant calls capable of traveling 620 miles per charge.

Why it matters: That's beyond anything on the road today, even Lucid Motor's 520-mile range luxury Air sedan that began reaching customers a few months ago.

Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order — CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine.
  2. Politics: White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month" — Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. Sports: The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron.
  5. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and 7 other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  6. Variant tracker
