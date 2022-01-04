Ford to double electric F-150 production

Ford Motor Co. said on Tuesday that it's doubling production capacity for the forthcoming electric F-150 pickup to 150,000 annually to help meet demand for the vehicle.

Why it matters: Ford's F-series pickups have been the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades, making the electric version a key indicator of whether pickups with a plug will find a mass market.

It's also part of a wider competition in the electric pickup market among legacy automakers and startups.

Driving the news: Ford's announcement comes a day before GM unveils its electric Silverado.

What's next: Deliveries of the Ford begin this spring. Ford plans to reach the 150,000 production capacity level by mid-2023, TechCrunch reports.

The starting price is $39,974 without federal tax incentives. It ranges up to $92,000, depending on configurations, per the Detroit Free Press.