Ford to double electric F-150 production

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Ford to double electric F-150 production

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford Motor Co. said on Tuesday that it's doubling production capacity for the forthcoming electric F-150 pickup to 150,000 annually to help meet demand for the vehicle.

Why it matters: Ford's F-series pickups have been the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades, making the electric version a key indicator of whether pickups with a plug will find a mass market.

  • It's also part of a wider competition in the electric pickup market among legacy automakers and startups.

Driving the news: Ford's announcement comes a day before GM unveils its electric Silverado.

What's next: Deliveries of the Ford begin this spring. Ford plans to reach the 150,000 production capacity level by mid-2023, TechCrunch reports.

The starting price is $39,974 without federal tax incentives. It ranges up to $92,000, depending on configurations, per the Detroit Free Press.

Go deeper

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Jan 3, 2022 - Economy & Business

Car shortage could change buying behavior forever

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Car dealers' annual year-end sell-a-thons have turned into wait-a-thons for many shoppers unable to find the vehicle they want on dealer lots — but that could be about to change as some companies modernize the way they sell their cars.

Why it matters: Supply chain disruptions could have a silver lining for automakers if Americans can be trained to order the exact car they want — color, features, bells and whistles — and then wait a month or so for it to be delivered.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ontario returns to online learning due to Omicron, closes restaurants and gyms

People wearing face masks line up to enter a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto, Canada, in December. Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, will delay the return to in-person school and will move to online learning, as well as close all restaurants, gyms and movie theaters due to the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID variant, Ontario's Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday.

Why it matters: Omicron is causing a record number of new infections and leading to concerns about hospital capacity, per AP. Hospitals will also be forced to pause all "non-emergent and non-urgent" surgeries.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
Jan 3, 2022 - Axios Denver

5 policy changes that take effect in Denver in 2022

A parking agent checks the meters along a street in downtown Denver. Photo: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The New Year is here, and with it come policy changes that will impact Denverites.

Here's what to know in 2022.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow