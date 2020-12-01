Get the latest market trends in your inbox

EV truck maker Lion Electric to go public via SPAC merger

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Lion Electric, an electric truck and bus company, is going public via a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Northern Genesis Acquisition.

Why it matters: It's the latest in what's becoming a big collection of EV and EV-adjacent companies forgoing traditional IPOs and instead going the SPAC route.

By the numbers: The market capitalization of the combined company will be almost $2 billion, per the announcement.

  • And the deal also provides Lion with over $500 new funding aimed at scaling up its manufacturing capacity and battery development, they said.

Go deeper: EV bus and truck maker The Lion Electric to take SPAC route to public markets (TechCrunch)

Go deeper

Orion RummlerAlayna Treene
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan group of senators unveil $908 billion COVID stimulus proposal

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) in the Capitol in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion coronavirus stimulus package, in one of the few concrete steps toward COVID relief made by Congress in several months.

Why it matters: Recent data shows that the economic recovery is floundering as coronavirus cases surge and hospitals threaten to be overwhelmed heading into what is likely to be a grim winter.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inside Patch's new local newsletter platform

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Patch, the hyperlocal (and profitable) local digital news company, has built a new software platform called "Patch Labs" that lets local news reporters publish their own newsletters and websites, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: It follows a growing trend of journalists going solo via newsletters at the national level.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Politico stars plot new Playbook

Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Three of Politico’s biggest reporting stars plan to launch a competitor to the company’s Politico Playbook franchise, sources tell me. 

Why it matters:  Jake Sherman, Anna Palmer and John Bresnahan will launch a daily newsletter in 2021 as a stand-alone company, the sources say. In effect, they will be competing against the Playbook franchise they helped create and grow. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

