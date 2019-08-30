The city of Miami has instructed electric scooter companies to move or secure their vehicles as Hurricane Dorian approaches, reports Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The storm could be a Category 4 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida on Monday with winds that could easily pick up the scooters and turn them into dangerous projectiles. Miami officially began its scooter pilot program in April after an initial 2018 run faced legal challenges, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and the big five companies — Bird, Lime, Lyft, Spin and Uber — told Bloomberg their scooters will be safe.

