Electric scooter racing is coming

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Image courtesy of the eSkootr Championship series

There's a new sports league with an EV twist: Tuesday brought rollout of the "eSkootr Championship," which aims to start holding high-speed electric scooter races in major cities starting in 2021.

Why it matters: Organizers say there's a serious message behind the new sport as they promote electric scooters and other emerging mobility services.

  • "In a post-COVID urban landscape, micromobility offers an escape from congestion, an escape from pollution, and an escape from car dependency," the announcement states.
  • "Conceived as an all-new electric sporting category, the series will ... promote the cost, convenience and sustainability benefits of micromobility within the rapidly changing electric mobility landscape."

The state of play: The people launching the series are motorsports entrepreneur Hrag Sarkissian and Khalil Beschir, a Formula One broadcaster and former driver.

  • They're working with Lucas di Grassi, an environmentalist and driver in the Formula E electric race car series who will be the new venture's "sustainability ambassador," and former F1 driver Alex Wurz, who is the "safety ambassador."

How it works: The announcement says professional riders will use "high-speed, purpose-built race scooters" that can reach 60 miles-per-hour.

  • They hope to recruit competitors from the ranks of race car drivers, cyclists, skaters, snowboarders, motorcyclists and more, they said.

What we don't know: A lot, as The Verge reports, noting absence of information about funding and specific competitors.

Ben Geman
Jul 2, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Why going electric makes sense for ride-hailing

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Deploying electric vehicles instead of gasoline-powered models for services like Uber and Lyft provides outsized climate benefits compared to emissions cuts from electric vehicles for only personal use, per a peer-reviewed study in Nature Energy.

Why it matters: The analysis, based on California data, follows explosive growth in ride-hailing in recent years — and evidence that it's cannibalizing more climate-friendly mass transit.

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 11,892,382 — Total deaths: 545,485 — Total recoveries — 6,488,079Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,016,515 — Total deaths: 131,666 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: United warns employees it may furlough 45% of U.S. workforce How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. Education: New York City schools will not fully reopen in fallHarvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
1 hour ago - World

The tangled web of Russia's Taliban support

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The alleged Russian campaign to pay the Taliban bounty for U.S. troops' lives represents "a huge escalation" of Russian activities in Afghanistan, but suspected Russian support of the Taliban goes all the way back to the Obama administration, former U.S. intelligence officials told Axios.

The big picture: The bounty scheme, spearheaded by the Russian military intelligence agency commonly known as the GRU, is laid out in information gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies — including intercepts of banking transfer data — and reported in a series of exclusives by the New York Times.

