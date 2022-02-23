Sign up for our daily briefing

Electric moped company Revel raised $126 million led by BlackRock

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Revel, a New York-based company best known for its rentable, bright blue electric mopeds, has raised $126 million in Series B funding led by Blackrock.

Why it matters: Investors are betting that Revel can build a successful business where others haven't done so well, or have taken a drastically different approach — namely operating mopeds at scale, and a ride-hailing service that employs its drivers. Oh, and it's also running electric car charging stations.

Details: Toyota Ventures, Goodyear Ventures, Shell Ventures, Broadscale Group, Obsidian Ventures, the St Baker Energy Innovation Fund and Knighthead Capital Management also participated in the round. The company plans to use the funds to expand its vehicle charging network.

The bottom line: "The investment giant has raised billions for renewable power projects, but also made headlines in recent months for its continued investment in fossil fuels, and in 2020 helped pump more than 330 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere." — Kevin Duggan, AMNY

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases plummet all across the U.S.
  2. Vaccines: America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot — Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life — New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers.
  3. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.
  4. World: Hong Kong to enforce mandatory COVID testing for all residents — Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England — Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
43 mins ago - Health

CDC: Maternal mortality disparities have worsened

Expand chart
Data: National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from a rate of 20.1 in 2019, newly released CDC data shows.

Why it matters: The U.S. still has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world and previous research has largely attributed that to an outsized prevalence among Black mothers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - World

Ukrainian government and bank websites hit by mass cyberattack

Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A cyberattack on Wednesday hit Ukrainian government websites and banks, the country's digital minister confirmed on Telegram.

Why it matters: Ukraine's government on Monday warned of plans organized on online hacking forums to launch a spate of cyberattacks against the country's public, banking and defense sectors amid escalating tensions with Russia.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow