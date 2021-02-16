Cutting out the middleman on electric car sales

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Cutting out the middleman on electric car sales

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The auto industry is in the midst of the biggest transformation in a century, with cars one day running on electrons, not gasoline.

Why it matters: But it's not just the cars that are changing. How we buy and service them is being disrupted, too. Instead of selling cars through franchised dealers, emerging auto manufacturers want to sell electric vehicles direct to consumers, either online or in their own stores.

  • But that's illegal in more than half the states in America, which environmentalists and consumer groups argue is holding back EV adoption and keeping the U.S. from achieving emissions reduction goals.

What's happening: A coalition of EV companies and advocates is working state-by-state to overturn decades-old laws that prohibit car manufacturers from opening their own stores or service centers.

  • Tesla started the fight in 2014; now newcomers like Rivian, Lucid and Lordstown Motors are joining the effort, too.
  • "What did the global pandemic teach us? It's that people want a better way to buy a car," Rivian's vice president of public policy, James Chen, tells Axios.

Where it stands: At least 20 states allow EV manufacturers to sell directly to consumers, including California, Illinois and Florida. The latest was Colorado, which passed a law last March.

  • In eight other states, including New York, Tesla fought for an exemption from the franchise laws, but it doesn't apply to other EV manufacturers.
  • One of those states, Washington, took up a bill this week that would remove the restriction for all EV makers.
  • In Michigan, where Rivian is based, the rules are exceptionally twisted: EV makers can conduct "sales-like" activities at branded stores, but the actual sale — transfer of title — must take place in another state.
  • The remaining states, including Texas — where Tesla is building a new gigafactory — prohibit EV manufacturers from direct sales.

The big picture: The dealer franchise laws were passed in the 1950s to protect car dealers from having to compete with factory-owned stores.

  • As a result, carmakers like GM and Ford wholesale vehicles to independent dealers, who turn around and sell those cars to consumers at a markup.

What they're saying: EV startups don't want a middleman selling or servicing their high-tech products.

  • "We have a desire to have direct touch with our customers," says Rivian's Chen.
  • Neither does Lucid, which plans to sell its luxury EVs at company-owned "studios" or online. Cars would be picked up for service, or maintained by mobile service fleets.

The other side: "The direct-sales model wasn’t built to sell EVs," says Jared Allen, a spokesman for the National Automobile Dealers Association."

  • "It was built to limit competition for both sales and service by creating a vertical channel for manufacturing, sales and service that allows a single entity to control everything, including prices."

The intrigue: GM and Ford initially backed the dealers in their fight against Tesla, but now they have skin in the EV game, too.

  • GM says it aims to phase out gasoline vehicles by 2035 and Ford has a $500 million stake in Rivian.
  • Both companies are investing heavily in EV development and asking dealers to do the same to get their showrooms EV-ready.

What's needed: Daniel Crane, a University of Michigan professor tracking the issue suggests a legislative compromise.

  • Traditional cars could continue to be sold and serviced only by franchised dealers.
  • But EVs and future technologies could be sold directly by both legacy carmakers and startups.

Go deeper

Russell Contreras
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

NAACP sues Trump for inciting Capitol riot

President Trump greets supporters at the "Stop The Steal Rally" on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., before the Capitol riots. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The NAACP filed a lawsuit Tuesday against former President Trump and far-right extremist groups in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that killed five people and injured dozens of officers.

Why it matters: The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) shows that Trump continues to face legal problems stemming from the riot, even after he was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial Saturday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The status and politics of the Texas power crisis

More than 4.3 million Texas homes and businesses are without power as of Tuesday morning, per the tracking service poweroutage.us.

Why it matters: Bitter cold temperatures and winter storms are wreaking havoc on the power system in Texas and its refineries, and affecting other states too.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Americans are consuming more foreign content than ever

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Content from abroad is boosting its share of the American entertainment diet, thanks in large part to streaming, the pandemic and the creator economy.

Why it matters:  "As 'American exceptionalism' has become less of a truth geopolitically, the same goes for entertainment," says Brad Grossman, founder and CEO of ZEITGUIDE.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow