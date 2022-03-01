Electric Capital raises $1 billion for two new crypto funds

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Crypto-focused venture firm Electric Capital has raised a $400 million for its third early stage fund, as well as a $600 million digital token-fund.

Why it matters: Raising huge pools of capital to invest in crypto is becoming the norm as the industry's boom continues—despite regulatory uncertainty and ongoing concerns over scams.

Between the lines: Electric's pair of funds reflects a growing reality in crypto investing: many companies and projects may never raise traditional venture capital beyond the early-stage once their token networks get deployed.

At that point, purchase tokens may be the only way for an early investor to keep investing—and to keep purchasing what's valuable about the company.

"There are seed or Series A companies that haven't gone up the S-curve," says Electric Capital managing partner Avichal Garg in reference to the idea that startups can hit an inflection points that trigger high growth before hitting maturity.

"So if you can find high quality investments, you want to hold them because they haven't gone up the S-curve."

Sequoia Capital also recently announced a token-focused fund.

