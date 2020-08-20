5 mins ago - Technology

Electric bikes see a pandemic-driven spike

Photo: Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Electric bikes are seeing a major spike in sales that began even before the coronavirus pandemic but has sharply accelerated since March.

Why it matters: E-bike manufacturers are racing to keep up with the newfound demand as people, wary of crowded public transit and facing less congestion from commuting cars, adopt new ways of getting around.

Sales of e-bikes in the U.S. increased 190% in June compared to June 2019, according to new research from The NDP Group. (E-bikes add an electric motor to traditional bicycles, making it easier for riders to pedal up steep hills and extend their rides.)

  • Yes, but: Ridership of shared e-bikes (such as those owned by Lime and city bike-share companies) has gone down during the pandemic. Those sectors are "still recovering" from a lack of commuters and tourists, Matt Brezina, a tech investor and pedestrian and cyclist advocate in San Francisco, told Axios.

The big picture: Many U.S. cities, including New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., have been closing certain streets to traffic, lowering speed limits and adding protected bike lanes, all key factors in helping people feel more comfortable on bikes and less threatened by cars.

  • Some cities were far along in enhancing bicycle infrastructure prior to the pandemic, while others snapped into action when COVID-19 hit.
  • "A car-free space that would have taken 10 years and 100 community meetings to implement has instead been rolled out in weeks because of the COVID emergency," Brezina said.

Be smart: Smart urban design is necessary to get and keep people comfortable using bikes and e-bikes in dense areas, Jennifer Toole, president of urban planning and engineering firm Toole Design, told Axios.

  • Slowing automotive traffic and maintaining dedicated, separated bike lanes make the biggest difference, Toole said. That can be a tough transition for many cities where getting through the streets by car as fast as is feasible is the norm.
  • But change is coming. "The pandemic has opened us up to some options that were much more difficult before," said Toole. "People are willing to think outside the box about the way we use our streets."
  • E-bikes were growing more popular even before the pandemic, as prices sank and designs improved, Toole noted.

What they're saying: VanMoof, an e-bike company based in the Netherlands, nearly quadrupled its e-bike sales year over year in the second quarter of 2020. In the U.S. alone, VanMoof's e-bike sales nearly doubled in the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019.

  • VanMoof CEO Taco Carlier told Axios his team is struggling to keep up with customer demand, especially as they work from home, but he's not surprised. "The breakthrough was going to happen for years," he said.

What's next: It's hard to predict how sustained newly adopted pandemic-era habits will be. But e-bike use has skyrocketed and may not go down even after people return to their regular routines, as they get used to pedaling around their cities, which in turn are changing to become more bike-friendly.

Go deeper

Kim Hart
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

15-minute cities are making a comeback

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

One result of our sustained stay-at-home situation is a heightened interest in staying close to home even after the pandemic subsides.

Enter the 15-minute city, a "complete neighborhood" that centers around the idea that residents can meet most of their daily needs by walking or bicycling a short distance — i.e., 15 to 20 minutes — from their homes.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The 6 senior Trump 2016 campaign figures to face federal charges

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon's fraud arrest on Thursday made him the sixth senior 2016 Trump campaign figure to be hit with federal charges.

The state of play: While Bannon was allegedly involved in a scheme to defraud donors to a private border wall construction project, the other five former Trump campaign officials found themselves wrapped up in the Mueller investigation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
34 mins ago - Economy & Business

The PPP shame game targets Josh Kushner's Thrive Capital

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Paycheck Protection Program expired earlier this month, but the insidious PPP shame game remains very much alive.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, a left-leaning government watchdog group called Accountable.US emailed reporters about how at least five portfolio companies of Thrive Capital, the venture capital firm led by Joshua Kushner, received PPP loans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow