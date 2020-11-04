Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Investors made big moves on unresolved election night

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Election night was a melee of massive market moves around the globe and whipsawing prices across asset classes, as just about every market was turned on its head and then upside-down again.

What happened: Most of the jostling came early in the evening as betting markets flipped from favoring a victory by Joe Biden to favoring one by President Trump around 7pm ET.

  • Trump's path to victory became less clear around 10pm ET and those trades unwound with many assets returning to near where they had been at Tuesday's close.
  • As the chances for a quick and tidy U.S. election receded so did futures prices and both the S&P 500 and the Dow were closer to even ahead of Wednesday's U.S. market open.

Where it stands: We still don't know who the president-elect will be and it could be days or even weeks or months before we do, as a barrage of lawsuits and challenges to the voting tallies are expected from both sides.

  • But it appears that won't stop traders from trading, so watch out for big swings in markets between now and then.

By the numbers: The dollar tumbled to its lowest level in close to a week around 7:45pm and then rose by more than 1% by 9:40pm.

  • U.S. Treasury yields spiked and then sank as betting odds moved in Trump's favor, with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes reaching a five-month high of 0.95% and then falling back to 0.77%. The 18 basis point swing between 8pm and 10pm was equivalent to the change in Treasury yields through the entire month of October.
  • Markets have been pricing in a "blue wave" in which Democrats take control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives and expecting that to bring significant increases in fiscal spending and debt.

What we're hearing: Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson says that odds currently favor Biden, but "Democrats’ chances of taking the Senate are low, because they appear not to have won in North Carolina, and might not win in Maine, either."

  • "That would leave them with 48 seats on the night, and then a decent chance of picking up one more in the Georgia run-off on January 5. But 49 seats is not enough."

The last word: Shepherdson expects to see a stimulus bill early next year totaling around $500 billion, far less than the $2 trillion expected if Democrats had won.

  • "What might change this story, later in the year, is the resurgence of Covid infections and, more importantly, hospitalizations. Both are now rising relentlessly, even before the onset of winter."

Go deeper

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump consolidates command over GOP, even if he loses

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump heads into the wild days ahead stronger than ever: However things ultimately shake out in the presidential race, he did way better than most expected and was a rare voice saying Republicans could gain ground in the House.

Why it matters: Few Republican officials defied him before. It's hard to see many, if any, standing up to him now. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Four in 10 voters name the pandemic as their top concern — Joe Biden's pandemic response would face intense resistance.
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election Day —Governors decline imposing new measures.
  3. Sports: NFL steps up COVID protocols with new mask requirements.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration early Wednesday that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: Trump declared that he'll go to the Supreme Court to push for "all voting to stop," baselessly calling the continued vote count a "fraud" as key states sort through a historically high volume of early and mail ballots driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow