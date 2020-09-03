America is unlikely to know its presidential winner on election night due to the expected surge in mail-in votes. A nightmare scenario is that one candidate will appear to have won based on initial tallies, but the leader flips as more mail-in votes are counted — thus causing some Americans to doubt the legitimacy of the final result.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat and current president of the National Association of Secretaries of State. She talks plans, concerns and why states won't keep quiet until all of their votes are counted.