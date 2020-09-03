7 mins ago - Podcasts

Election night nightmares

America is unlikely to know its presidential winner on election night due to the expected surge in mail-in votes. A nightmare scenario is that one candidate will appear to have won based on initial tallies, but the leader flips as more mail-in votes are counted — thus causing some Americans to doubt the legitimacy of the final result.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat and current president of the National Association of Secretaries of State. She talks plans, concerns and why states won't keep quiet until all of their votes are counted.

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
Sep 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kyle DalyStef W. KightSara Fischer
10 hours ago - Technology

Chaos scenarios drive gatekeepers' election prep

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Big Tech is holding dry runs to game out Election Day chaos scenarios, key participants tell Axios.

Axios has learned that Facebook, Google, Twitter and Reddit are holding regular meetings with one another, with federal law enforcement — and with intelligence agencies — to discuss potential threats to election integrity.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Sep 2, 2020 - Podcasts

The election night mirage

On election night, the nation might immediate results from voters who cast their ballots in person while mail-in votes take longer to count. This could lead to what one group of Democratic strategists is calling the "Red Mirage" — an electoral map showing a win for President Trump on Nov. 3 that will turn toward Joe Biden as more votes are counted.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow