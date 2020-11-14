Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

16 federal prosecutors to Bill Barr: No evidence of election tampering

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty

16 assistant U.S. attorneys tasked with monitoring election misconduct urged Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday to retract a recent memo directing investigators to pursue allegations of "voting and vote tabulation irregularities” prior to the certification of election results, the Washington Post reported.

Why it matters: Barr’s move reverses longstanding Justice Department policy and critics condemned the memo for its political undertone which could fuel President Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread election fraud. Barr also faced internal criticism, as current and former DOJ officials told the Post they were concerned that he was trying to help the president cast doubt on the election outcome.

The state of play: In their letter to Barr, the federal prosecutors said they had not seen evidence of substantial abnormalities that required pre-certification investigation.

  • “The policy change was not based in fact,” the letter stated. The memo “thrusts career prosecutors into partisan politics.”
  • The signers were from 15 different federal court districts including: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New Mexico, Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, Iowa, Arkansas, south and northeaster New York, Kansas, California, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. Two were from Oregon.

The other side: Asked about the letter, DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec pointed to one section of the memo that said, “Nothing here should be taken as any indication that the Department has concluded that voting irregularities have impacted the outcome of any election," the Post writes.

  • The memo did not provide evidence for Barr’s claims of voting irregularities.

Context: Barr has been characterized as a Trump ally in the past.

  • Richard Pilger, the DOJ’s top election crimes prosecutor, resigned Monday in protest of Barr’s policy change.
  • Earlier this week, a committee of officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and its election partners refuted Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud and irregularities in a statement Thursday, calling the election "the most secure in American history."

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tests positive for coronavirus

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaking in March 2020. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced on Twitter Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 but is not currently experiencing symptoms associated with the virus.

Why it matters: Sisolak's diagnosis comes as Nevada experiences record new case numbers and makes him the fifth governor to contract the virus so far this year, according to AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

7 million packages could experience delays per day this holiday season

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Retailers and shippers are on a mad pre-holiday hiring spree, making them one of the few industries adding jobs during COVID-19.

Why it matters: With the entire country turning to online shopping, shippers across the U.S. are preparing for unprecedented package volumes — around 80 million per day between Thanksgiving and Christmas — and frustrating delays.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "Time will tell" who won the 2020 election

President Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Friday that “time will tell” who won the 2020 election, declining to concede the race in his first public remarks since it became clear he’d lost the election to Joe Biden.

What he's saying: "This administration will not be going into a lockdown," Trump said, insisting that so long as he is president there will not be a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. "Hopefully, whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be. I guess time will tell," he added.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow