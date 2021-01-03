Get the latest market trends in your inbox

10 former Secretaries of Defense urge Pentagon to cooperate with Biden transition

The Pentagon in August 2019. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

All 10 living former Secretaries of Defense, including Dick Cheney and James Mattis, warned that involving the U.S. military in election disputes would take the country into "dangerous" territory, in a Washington Post op-ed on Sunday.

Why it matters: The secretaries' urging that the "time for questioning the results" of the 2020 election has passed comes as a growing number of Republican senators join House Republicans in plans to object to certifying Joe Biden's win through the Electoral College.

What they're saying: "Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted," the former defense secretaries wrote.

  • "The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived."
  • The op-ed also calls for the Defense Department to carry out a peaceful, transparent and cooperative transition within its own agency, and to "refrain from any political actions that undermine the results of the election or hinder the success of the new team."

Axios
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence "welcomes" senators' plans to challenge Biden's election win

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence indicated his support Saturday for a group of Republican senators planning to object to certifying state Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

Details: Pence's chief of staff Marc Short issued a statement to news outlets that the vice president "shares" concerns on voter fraud, though he did not cite any specific evidence.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Multiple senators oppose certifying election results

Sen. Ted Cruz. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A growing number of Republican senators — led by Ted Cruz — announced today they also will object to certifying state Electoral College votes on Wednesday and called for resurrecting an Electoral Commission to conduct an emergency audit of the results.

Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to avoid the spectacle of his party leading a last-ditch effort to prevent Joe Biden from being declared the 2020 election winner, but Josh Hawley of Missouri said he would raise a general objection and now other Republican senators plan to air more specific grievances.

Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

2020 Senate fights spark breathtaking fundraising totals

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate has triggered unprecedented fundraising at the congressional level, with one Democratic candidate out-raising Al Gore in his presidential race just 20 years ago.

By the numbers: The top 10 Senate fundraisers in 2020 brought in more than double the money raised by the top 10 campaigns in 2018, raking in over $1 billion collectively, according to data filed with the Federal Election Commission by Dec. 24.

