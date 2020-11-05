Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Inside the battle for Arizona

Arizona remains one of the presidential election's most unsettled states, with Joe Biden clinging to a slight lead.

Axios Re:Cap digs into why Biden underperformed Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly and the so-called "Sharpiegate," with local reporter Hank Stephenson and University of Arizona professor Kate Kenski.

Axios
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden his time

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware, today. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

In brief remarks this afternoon, Joe Biden urged Americans "to stay calm" because the "process is working. The count is being completed, and we'll know very soon."

The red mirage in action: President Trump's 625,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning has shrunk to less than 100,000, and its secretary of state says "we definitely could" know the winner by as soon as tonight.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus package

Powell at a congressional hearing in September. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the pandemic-hit economy will recover at a slower pace absent additional stimulus from Congress.

Why it matters: With Congress still gridlocked over another stimulus package — and pending results of the presidential election that put the timing of another package more in limbo — the Fed is facing questions about what more it can do to prevent the economy from backsliding as coronavirus cases surge.

