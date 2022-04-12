El Salvador's bitcoin experiment tests its limitations

A future economy transacting in bitcoin may invoke sci-fi imagery. But El Zonte in El Salvador is hardly that. Perhaps, that's why it is the most fascinating test case to date for a bitcoin-as-currency economy.

Driving the news: "60 Minutes" traveled to the 3,000 person surfing village known as "Bitcoin Beach."

While the existence of El Zonte is hardly a secret to crypto acolytes, the "60 Minutes" segment brought the story — both its promise and its warts — to 8.5 million mainstream viewers Sunday night.

Catch up quick: Long before the country of El Salvador made bitcoin official legal tender in September 2021, El Zonte was deep into its experiment.

In 2019, an anonymous bitcoiner recruited an American expat, Mike Peterson, who was familiar with El Salvador, to help him advance the bitcoin cause.

Peterson's backer wanted to create a circular economy somewhere, that is, one where people were both paid in bitcoin and used it to buy the daily things they needed.

Peterson saw an opportunity for the people of El Zonte, mapped out a plan, and got the ball rolling by using the donated bitcoin to pay local teenagers for odd jobs and persuading a popular food spot to accept it as payment.

When the pandemic hit and crushed El Zonte 's surf tourism revenue, Peterson seeded 500 families in the village with $35 worth of bitcoin.

With more bitcoin-ready customers, more stores started accepting it as currency. And the experiment was on.

State of play: Today, around 45 businesses in El Zonte accept bitcoin as payment, including dentists, coffee shops and the electric utility company.

Last summer, following El Salvador's move to make bitcoin an official currency in the country, downloads of the Bitcoin Beach app exploded and began seeing about 8,000 transactions a day, Peterson told Bloomberg at the time.

Another app, Strike, was brought to El Salvador to challenge Western Union in the country's $7 billion market for international payments.

Yes, but: The warts.

Bitcoin's volatility has scared off certain merchants, with many no longer accepting it for payment.

Technical issues have plagued the country's official wallet, and the technological hurdle of understanding — and trusting — bitcoin itself has been too high for many. (Paper cash is king in El Salvador, with 70% of the population unbanked.)

In March, El Salvador's Chamber of Commerce and Industry released a survey (Spanish) stating 86% of contacted businesses had never facilitated a payment using bitcoin, the publication Rest of World reported.

Bottom line: For a look at whether bitcoin can ever work as a currency, El Zonte is a good start.