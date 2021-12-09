Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
A memorial of the El Mozote massacre of civilians accused of aiding guerilla members during the Salvadoran civil war. Photo: Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images
El Salvador marks the 40th anniversary this weekend of one of the worst massacres in Latin American history, amid renewed allegations that a U.S. military adviser witnessed the killings and fears that the related trial of Salvadoran military will be left by the wayside.
Why it matters: Nearly one thousand unarmed civilians, half of them children, were killed in El Mozote and nearby towns in 1981 by a Salvadoran army unit that had been trained by U.S. forces.
- It remains the largest single state massacre in the modern history of the Americas, perpetrated during a period marked by civil wars and dictatorships.
The intrigue: A Stanford University professor testified during the trial earlier this year that a U.S. Army sergeant major witnessed the massacre.
- Bruce Hazelwood, a military advisor in El Salvador who is now retired, denies the allegations. He told Vice News “there is no recollection on my part of ever speaking with anyone about the incident, official or unofficial.”
- Axios’ attempts to reach Hazelwood were unsuccessful.
- The U.S. Army has not responded to requests for comment.
Context: The trial has had several inconsistent starts for decades. A year after the 1992 peace agreements ended the Salvadoran civil war, the country’s congress declared an amnesty and the case was archived.
- The Salvadoran Supreme Court voided the amnesty law in 2016, and the El Mozote trial was the first to restart.
What’s next: The trial’s future is uncertain, however. The presiding judge in the five-year-old trial was forced to retire in September, and no replacement has been formally named.
- Jorge Guzmán Urquilla, 61, had to leave the bench after a law proposed by President Nayib Bukele was passed that set 60 as the age limit for all judges and prosecutors. About 200 left their posts as a result.
- Supreme Court justice Óscar López has suggested the El Mozote trial might have to restart from the beginning, once a new judge is brought in.