Politics & Policy

Court orders Snowden to pay U.S. government $5.2 million from book sales

Edward Snowden speaks live from Russia during the annual Web Summit conference on Nov. 2019. Photo: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A federal court issued a ruling allowing the U.S. government to seize $5.2 million of royalties from the publication of Edward Snowden's memoir, "Permanent Record," the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

The big picture: The court's decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by the government against Snowden last year for violating non-disclosure agreements he signed with the CIA and NSA.

  • The suit alleged that Snowden published his memoir without undergoing pre-publication review for classified information.
  • The lawsuit sought to recover all money earned from the book, but did not seek to restrict publication, DOJ said.

The big picture: The lawsuit is separate from criminal charges brought against Snowden in 2013 under the Espionage Act for allegedly leaking highly classified information on government surveillance programs, the agency notes.

What they're saying: “Edward Snowden violated his legal obligations to the United States, and therefore, his unlawful financial gains must be relinquished to the government,” deputy attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement.

The other side: "This is not like he’s going to fork over the money. This gives them a judgment they were going to get anyways,” Lawrence Lustberg, one of Snowden’s lawyers, told CNN last month after he agreed to give up the proceeds from the book in a Sept. 18 filing.

Politics & Policy

House prepares to pass revised COVID relief bill as White House talks hit roadblock

Schumer and Pelosi. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House is planning to move ahead Thursday with Democrats' revised $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill as 11th-hour negotiations with the White House continue.

The latest: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone at 1 p.m., following a 90-minute meeting on Capitol Hill Wednesday — the first in-person meeting between the two since August, when negotiations stalled. The two plan to speak again later this afternoon, according to a Pelosi aide.

Economy & Business

How equity became more attractive than debt

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The prime example of something highly improbable that became conventional wisdom: The idea that both interest rates and inflation will remain near zero for well over a decade.

Why it matters: As Axios' Dan Primack writes, private equity firms (the polite rebranding of "leveraged buyouts") have historically bought companies and loaded them up with debt.

World

When society faces the unprecedented

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Our febrile world is not normal.

The big picture: The precautions that we're taking against the spread of COVD-19; the way in which the president of the U.S. delights in violating political norms; the fires, hurricanes and other signs that catastrophic global warming has arrived; the virulent spread of the QAnon conspiracy theory — all of these things, and many more, represent a stunning break with the world as we knew it.

