Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer's resignation on Sunday after learning about a private proposal Spencer made to the White House involving disgraced Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, a Pentagon spokesman told the Washington Post.
The big picture: President Trump set off a storm last week when he reversed Gallagher's demotion, which came after he was convicted for posing with the corpse of a dead ISIS militant in 2017. Trump then tweeted on Thursday that Gallagher should not be removed from the SEALs. According to the Post, Spencer privately told the White House, and not Esper, that he would ensure Gallagher would be able to retire as a SEAL as long as White House officials did not intervene in the case.
- The New York Times reported on Saturday that Spencer and a top admiral had threatened to resign if Trump blocked the Navy's plans to expel Gallagher from the SEALs. Spencer denied the report.
- The AP reported Sunday that the White House had informed the Navy it did not intend to intervene in the proceedings against Gallagher.
Esper told the Post in a statement that he was "deeply troubled" by Spencer's conduct: "Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well.”
- The Pentagon spokesman also informed the Post that Esper will allow Gallagher to keep his rank as a result of the events of the last few days.
What to watch: Undersecretary of the Navy Tom Modly will serve as acting Navy secretary. Esper has suggested U.S. Ambassador to Norway Kenneth Braithwaite be nominated for the permanent position, per the Wall Street Journal.
Never miss a major politics story
Get breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox