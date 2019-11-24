Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer's resignation on Sunday after learning about a private proposal Spencer made to the White House involving disgraced Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, a Pentagon spokesman told the Washington Post.

The big picture: President Trump set off a storm last week when he reversed Gallagher's demotion, which came after he was convicted for posing with the corpse of a dead ISIS militant in 2017. Trump then tweeted on Thursday that Gallagher should not be removed from the SEALs. According to the Post, Spencer privately told the White House, and not Esper, that he would ensure Gallagher would be able to retire as a SEAL as long as White House officials did not intervene in the case.