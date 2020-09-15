46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ed Royce, once an outspoken critic of Vietnam's Communist Party, now lobbying for Tencent

Former House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Ed Royce, a Republican from California, has registered as a lobbyist for Chinese tech giant Tencent, which helps implement the Chinese Communist Party's censorship and surveillance regime.

The catch: While in office, Royce was an outspoken critic of the Vietnamese Communist Party's human rights abuses and backed several bills targeting China.

The big picture: Royce is only the latest in a line of former elected officials to lobby on behalf of Chinese companies accused of being complicit in human rights abuses.

Driving the news: Tencent has retained several lobbying firms to help plead its cause in Washington amid the looming ban on WeChat, including Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, where Royce works.

Background: Inside China, Tencent's WeChat is a "super-app" that most Chinese people use not just for messaging but also for banking, hailing cabs, paying bills and running their businesses.

  • Chinese residents know that if they post politically sensitive content on WeChat, Chinese public security officials could show up at their doors within hours. Tencent readily hands over user data to the Chinese government and allows public security officials ongoing access to messages, facilitating the CCP's authoritarian crackdown on any kind of dissent.
  • The Xinjiang public security bureau has used WeChat to identify, surveil and threaten Uighurs abroad, as China has engaged in a sweeping campaign of repression aimed at forcibly assimilating the ethnic minority.

Royce has a long history of criticizing a different Communist party's human rights record:

  • Royce threw his support behind a 2007 bill that would withdraw non-humanitarian support from Vietnam unless the government made progress in human rights, such as the release of political prisoners.
  • He explicitly discouraged the idea that warming ties with Vietnam meant the U.S. could overlook human rights abuses there.
  • "The United States has a growing relationship with Vietnam, particularly in the security and trade arenas. However, human rights remain a core value to us and we cannot segregate them from our on-going engagement with the Vietnamese government," said Royce in a June 2017 statement.

Royce did not respond to a request for comment.

The bottom line: Money talks.

Zachary Basu
22 hours ago - World

U.S. bans some imports of cotton, other products from Xinjiang made with forced labor

A tractor sowing cotton seeds on April 5 in Xinjiang. Photo: VCG via Getty Images

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a series of orders on Monday barring some imports of cotton, apparel, hair products, computer parts and other goods from China's Xinjiang region due to the government's "illicit, inhumane, and exploitative practices of forced labor."

Why it matters: The Trump administration is taking an increasingly aggressive approach to human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is engaged in a sweeping campaign of demographic and cultural genocide against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

Alayna TreeneOrion Rummler
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department reportedly opens criminal probe into Bolton's book

"The Room Where it Happened." Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department has convened a grand jury to criminally investigate whether former national security adviser John Bolton disclosed classified information in his recent book, issuing subpoenas to Bolton's publisher and literary agent, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Why it matters: Bolton has denied that his memoir contains any classified information, but the White House says he published it prior to completing a full pre-publication review. Bolton has claimed that he underwent a four-month review process and that the White House attempted to block the book at the last minute because it contained damaging information about the president.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - World

Report: How democracies can push back on China's growing tech dominance

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A group of researchers from Europe, the U.S. and Japan are proposing a "tech alliance" of democratic countries in response to the Chinese government's use of technology standards and its tech sector as instruments of state power abroad, according to a version of the proposal viewed by Axios.

Why it matters: Technological rivalry may dominate the 21st century world. But so far, democratic nations have not yet acted in concert to shape standards and secure their infrastructure in the face of a strong authoritarian challenge.

