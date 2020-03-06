2 hours ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy surprises with 273,000 jobs added in February

Courtenay Brown
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy added 273,000 jobs in February — way more than the 175,000 economists expected — while the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, the government said Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market is adding jobs at a breakneck pace, but the numbers don’t take into account the worsening coronavirus outbreak that threatens the record-long stretch of job gains.

By the numbers: Employment was stronger than initially estimated in prior months, too. December and January payrolls were revised higher by a combined 85,000 jobs.

  • Wages grew 3% from the same month last year, a slightly slower pace than in January.

The bottom line: The jobs report surveyed employers and workers before U.S. coronavirus fears escalated. Economists expect employment gains, particularly those seen in the services sector in February, to slow as companies see less demand because of the outbreak.

  • The numbers did little to soothe on-edge investors about the fate of the economy. The stock market pointed to big losses in pre-market morning trading, while the government bond yields plumbed new lows.

Go deeper

Axios

U.S. economy adds 225,000 jobs in January

Photo: Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The U.S. economy added 225,000 jobs in January, the government said on Friday, far above economists’ expectations of 161,000. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.6% — just above last month's 50-year low of 3.5%

The big picture: The result showcased the continued resiliency of the labor market, and the strong numbers are sure to be seized on by President Trump as he plots his course to re-election following his acquittal in the Senate's impeachment trial.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 7, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

U.S. jobs growth may be going to another level

Photo: Jim Young/AFP via Getty Images

The job market looks to be picking up steam and shaking off any hints of the slowdown economists predicted would happen as employers got further away from the boost of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

What happened: ADP's private payrolls report showed the U.S. added 291,000 jobs in January, beating expectations by a wide margin for the second straight month. It was the report's best monthly gain since May 2015.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

Election-year economy "everything Trump could hope for"

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Chart: Axios Visuals

The big headline out of Friday's jobs report "was that employers added 225,000 jobs in January, comfortably more than analysts had expected," N.Y. Times senior economics correspondent Neil Irwin writes.

The big picture: Positive underlying trends drove the unemployment rate up to 3.6% from 3.5%, while the share of adults working or looking for work rose to 63.4% — the highest since mid-2013, the Times writes.

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy