Economist group touts Build Back Better as inflation offset

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

With inflation numbers expected to come out hot this morning, a group of 56 economists says President Biden’s Build Back Better Act would counteract the impact of rising prices on Americans’ wallets.

Driving the news: The economists signed a letter, released Friday morning in conjunction with left-leaning advocacy group Invest in America Action, urging Congress to pass the social spending plan swiftly, in order to get the ball rolling on programs that will lower costs for essentials like child care, health care and education.

  • Notable signatories include Alan Blinder, former vice chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, and Elgie Holstein, former special assistant to the president for economic policy at the White House National Economic Council.

Why it matters: Inflation has rocketed into the nation’s consciousness over the last few months as prices rose faster than many economists had expected. Individual perceptions of it — either as temporary, or a near-existential threat, or something in between — are an outsized driver of consumer sentiment and political approval right now.

Be smart: As such, it's the latest hot button issue that groups of all stripes can latch onto to promote their agendas.

  • For instance, the GOP has gone all-in on a campaign to blame Biden for inflation, even adopting the term “Bidenflation.”

The backstory: While Republican groups insist that Build Back Better spending would further stoke inflation, the White House cites statements like this one from 17 Nobel laureates to argue the opposite, as Axios’ Hans Nichols has reported.

What's next: It's increasingly likely that Build Back Better, passed by the House last month, won't come to a vote in the Senate until next year, as the Washington Post reports.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

CPI: The new jobs number

Grocery shoppers in Washington, D.C., last month. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

The Consumer Price Index has replaced the jobs report as the most anticipated data drop by the U.S. government.

Why it matters: Rising prices tend to lower political fortunes. Washington and Wall Street are now waiting for the CPI number to flash at 8:30am ET around the 10th day of each month. This month's report — due Friday morning — will give a reading of how hot inflation ran in November.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Dec 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

First look: Anita Dunn advises Dems on economy message for '22

Signs from a President Biden event yesterday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: Chase Castor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a midterm preview, top Democratic strategist Anita Dunn advises the party's House and Senate members to frame Republicans "as being against the economic interests of working Americans."

What she's saying: "Explicitly framing Republicans as opposing policies to lower costs does better than simply framing Republicans as the 'party of no,'" Dunn, White House senior adviser until August, writes in the memo.

Erin Doherty
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits highest level in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The core Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, increased .5% in November, according to data released Friday.

Driving the news: The headline CPI figure, which measures the price of all items, rose 6.8% over the last 12 months, marking the biggest jump in 39 years.

