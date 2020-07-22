13 mins ago - Economy & Business

The economic recovery is reversing

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: New York Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The New York Fed's Weekly Economic Index (WEI) is reversing course, showing real-time, high-frequency economic data is again turning negative after climbing back from April and May's coronavirus-driven swoon.

Why it matters: The index is one of many that show the economy is getting worse in a trend that could be picking up steam.

  • The WEI represents the common component of 10 different daily and weekly series covering consumer behavior, the labor market and production.
  • It is scaled to the four-quarter GDP growth rate and if it continues on its current trajectory would mean U.S. GDP is poised to sink by 7% in Q3 and decline year over year for the third straight quarter.

What's happening: In addition to the New York Fed's index, real-time data trackers from Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Oxford Economics have all turned from stalling to falling.

  • The St. Louis Fed's coincident employment index has turned lower, showing jobs growth has reversed.
  • The number of employees returning to work at small- and medium-sized businesses declined by at least 5% from early June to mid-July, according to Homebase.
  • TSA data showed the first weekly decline in people passing through checkpoints since April.

What's next: "Economic data over the next few weeks will likely underscore the depth of the recession and provide a warning that a full recovery is still far from being achieved," David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, says in a note to clients.

Where it stands: While many investors are counting on stimulus from Congress as well as a renewed balance sheet expansion from the Fed if economic data continue to deteriorate, Kelly says this is akin to "pumping air into a leaky tire."

  • "Government spending will also likely drag on the economy as many state and local governments will be forced to cut payrolls to balance budgets in reaction to the deep recession and lack of sufficient federal government aid."
  • He anticipates real GDP will fall 7.5% year over year in the third quarter, with much slower future progress without the widespread distribution of a vaccine.

The bottom line: "To state the obvious, economic uncertainty is extraordinarily high right now, even eclipsing levels at the worst of the financial crisis," Kelly says.

  • "It is the pandemic, rather than any lack of stimulus, that is holding the economy back."
  • "[I]n a pandemic economy, stimulus alone cannot trigger a full recovery."

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Obama to talk Trump in new campaign video

Photo via YouTube

Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama sat down in-person to discuss systemic racism, the coronavirus pandemic and President Trump's handling of those issues for a new campaign video that will be released Thursday.

Why it matters: You'll only see more of Obama in the months leading up to the election as he helps sell Biden's pitch to voters that he's better suited than Trump to help the country get past a slew of national crises.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: James Comey to release new book in January

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

In a new book 10 days before the inauguration, former FBI Director James Comey will take aim at politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, who fired him.

"Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," out Jan. 12, is a follow-up to Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "A Higher Loyalty." A press release from Comey’s publisher, Flatiron, says he'll also discuss his career prosecuting mobsters in New York. Comey famously compared Trump to a mob boss in his last book.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
2 hours ago - Technology

The one big thing each tech CEO will tell Congress

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The big four tech CEOs testifying at Monday's antitrust hearing will each offer up a key point to defend their firms and deflect lawmakers' wrath.

Why it matters: No corporate leader wants to see their industry heavily regulated or their company broken up. Monday's hearing gives Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai a big platform to try to prevent that from happening.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow