Economic confidence among Democrats and Republicans diverges

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Expand chart
Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, economic confidence among Republicans and Democrats has gone in opposite directions.

What happened: While overall consumer confidence edged lower, according to Morning Consult’s Index of Consumer Sentiment, dropping 0.64 points, confidence among Democrats rose nearly 4 points while it fell by 5.6 points among Republicans.

The intrigue: It's "effectively impossible to isolate the impact on consumer confidence of the election results from that of the attack on the Capitol," Morning Consult economist John Leer says in a note.

  • "Were it not for the violence in Washington, Trump may not have publicly stated his intent to depart from the White House, potentially leaving the share of Republicans who believe the election would be overturned unchanged."
  • "But following last week’s events, just 13 percent of Republicans believe the election results would be overturned, down from 27 percent in mid-December. In this sense, the attack on the Capitol likely accelerated the decrease in consumer confidence among Republicans."

The big picture: Leer also notes that the riot at the Capitol overwhelmed the positive impact that consumers had factored in from checks arriving as part of the $908 billion coronavirus relief bill, saying the positive momentum has now "abated."

  • However, "[a]dditional fiscal stimulus in the form of federal unemployment insurance will provide consumers a boost once states begin distributing those funds later this month."

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McCarthy: "Undisputedly" no evidence Antifa participated in deadly Capitol siege

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on a conference call with members Monday that there is "undisputedly" no evidence that people linked to Antifa participated in last week's deadly siege on the Capitol, per sources on the call, and told members he had urged President Trump to call President-elect Biden after Trump promised a transfer of power.

Driving the news: Earlier Monday, McCarthy sent a letter to rank and file House Republicans, saying he remains opposed to impeaching Trump over his actions around last week's deadly Capitol siege, and laid out other responses lawmakers could make, including censure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Democrats briefed on 3 more plots potentially targeting Congress

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Capitol Police briefed House Democrats on Monday about three more potentially violent planned demonstrations in Washington, D.C., with at least one involving a plot to assassinate lawmakers as part of an insurrection, HuffPost first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The warnings underscore the severity of security threats lawmakers face as Washington prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, coming just days after a pro-Trump mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Democrats are looking to overhaul banking

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now in control of Congress, Democrats are looking to give the U.S. financial system a progressive overhaul, incoming Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said Friday. It will be a tall task.

What we're hearing: "This committee in the past has been about Wall Street," Brown told reporters. "As chair I’m going to make it about workers and their families and what matters to their lives."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow