Ebola responders in Congo are on lockdown, unable to contain the spread of the infectious disease, after residents attacked a United Nations base in the eastern city of Beni, AP reports.

Why it matters: At least four protesters have been killed, a local official told AP. The latest uptick in violence against Ebola health care workers threatens encouraging signs that the end of the outbreak could be near. Health care workers need safe access to those who were in contact with any Ebola patient.