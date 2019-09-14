Stories

Ebola death toll in the DRC nears 2,000

In this image, people on bikes and pedestrians walk on a dirt road with trucks in the background
A sign on the border to Rwanda indicates protective measures against the Ebola virus disease, in the Goma city of the DRC. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images

At least 1,974 people have died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from an Ebola virus outbreak that has lasted just over 1 year, according to an update on Friday from the DRC Ministry of Health.

What's new: There are 111 probable deaths in addition to those that have been confirmed, per the DRC Ministry of Health. The World Health Organization (WHO) puts the death toll at 2,074 in its latest update. The DRC's former Minister of Health Oly Ilunga was taken into custody again on Saturday to ensure that he does not avoid legal proceedings for his misdemeanor offenses involving mishandling Ebola funds, the AP reports.

  • Ilunga was first arrested less than a month ago for reported misdemeanor offenses.

The big picture: The DRC Ministry of Health reports a total of 3,002 confirmed Ebola cases as of Friday, with 942 people cured. WHO's latest report said that 56% of people afflicted with confirmed and probable Ebola cases were women.

