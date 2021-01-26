Sign up for our daily briefing

East Coast hit by internet outages

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Internet users in the Washington-to-Boston corridor reported widespread outages Tuesday, affecting service for both broadband and internet content.

Driving the news: Many Americans have been unable to access remote learning and telework because of the outages, which have affected ISPs including Verizon FiOS, Charter and Comcast as well as internet services including Google, YouTube, Amazon's AWS and Zoom.

What's happening: The widespread issues are unrelated to a FiOS fiber internet cable getting cut in Brooklyn, contrary to reports circulating widely on social media linking the two, a Verizon spokesperson said.

What they're saying: "We have seen reports of internet-related outages on the East Coast, making it difficult for people to work remotely and go to school online," tweeted acting FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel. "The @FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is working to get to the bottom of what is going on."

  • "There is a problem nationally affecting Internet access and access to many tools including Zoom, Google and Canvas. Students may experience delays accessing their classes," tweeted Maryland's Montgomery County School District in the D.C. suburbs, linking to a portal for checking service status.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dave Lawler, author of World
7 mins ago - World

Biden holds first phone call with Putin, raises Navalny arrest

Putin takes a call in 2017. Photo: Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

President Biden on Tuesday held his first call since taking office with Vladimir Putin, pressing the Russian president on the arrest of opposition leader Alexey Navalny and the Russia-linked hack on U.S. government agencies, AP reports.

The state of play: Biden also planned to raise arms control, bounties allegedly placed on U.S. troops in Afghanistan and the war in Ukraine, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the call took place while she was delivering a press briefing. Psaki added that a full readout will be provided later Tuesday.

Russell Contreras
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden signs racial equity executive orders

Joe Biden prays at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on September 3, 2020, in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. PHOTO: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed executive orders on housing and ending the Justice Department's use of private prisons as part of what the White House is calling his “racial equity agenda.”

The big picture: Biden needs the support of Congress to push through police reform or new voting rights legislation. The executive orders serve as his down payment to immediately address systemic racism while he focuses on the pandemic.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate confirms Antony Blinken as secretary of state

Antony Blinken. Photo: Alex Edelman/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate voted 78-22 on Tuesday to confirm Antony Blinken as secretary of state.

Why it matters: Blinken, a longtime adviser to President Biden, will lead the administration's diplomatic efforts to re-engage with the world after four years of former President Trump's "America first" policy.

