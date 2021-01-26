Internet users in the Washington-to-Boston corridor reported widespread outages Tuesday, affecting service for both broadband and internet content.

Driving the news: Many Americans have been unable to access remote learning and telework because of the outages, which have affected ISPs including Verizon FiOS, Charter and Comcast as well as internet services including Google, YouTube, Amazon's AWS and Zoom.

What's happening: The widespread issues are unrelated to a FiOS fiber internet cable getting cut in Brooklyn, contrary to reports circulating widely on social media linking the two, a Verizon spokesperson said.

What they're saying: "We have seen reports of internet-related outages on the East Coast, making it difficult for people to work remotely and go to school online," tweeted acting FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel. "The @FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is working to get to the bottom of what is going on."

"There is a problem nationally affecting Internet access and access to many tools including Zoom, Google and Canvas. Students may experience delays accessing their classes," tweeted Maryland's Montgomery County School District in the D.C. suburbs, linking to a portal for checking service status.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.