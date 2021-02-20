The Earth's magnetic poles temporarily reversed themselves 42,000 years ago, triggering environmental catastrophe, according to a new study.

Why it matters: The research sheds new light on a period of chaotic climatic change and human upheaval — and provides a warning that the same thing could happen to us.

Driving the news: In a study published Thursday in Science, researchers analyzed the rings found in ancient kauri trees in New Zealand to produce a radiocarbon archive.

The tree ring data shows that nearly 42,000 years ago, the Earth's geomagnetic field flipped and stayed reversed for some 800 years before returning to normal.

What happened: Scientists knew that the reversal — called the Laschamp Excursion — had happened, but the new study provides a more accurate time frame.

It also shows just how catastrophic the event likely was for the Earth and those living on it, including humans and their evolutionary cousins the Neanderthals.

With virtually no protective magnetic field, and with solar activity at an ebb, the planet was bombarded with high-energy particles from outer space, leading to rapid climate change and spectacular electrical storms.

It would have been "like the end of days," said Chris Turney, an Earth scientist at the University of New South Wales and a lead co-author on the paper, in a statement.

What's next: Earlier research has indicated that the Earth's magnetic north pole has been moving at an accelerating pace, which could presage another reversal.