Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
The aurora borealis — which results from disturbances in the Earth's magnosphere caused by solar winds — seen above Murmansk, Russia, last month. Photo: Lev Fedoseyev\TASS via Getty Images
The Earth's magnetic poles temporarily reversed themselves 42,000 years ago, triggering environmental catastrophe, according to a new study.
Why it matters: The research sheds new light on a period of chaotic climatic change and human upheaval — and provides a warning that the same thing could happen to us.
Driving the news: In a study published Thursday in Science, researchers analyzed the rings found in ancient kauri trees in New Zealand to produce a radiocarbon archive.
- The tree ring data shows that nearly 42,000 years ago, the Earth's geomagnetic field flipped and stayed reversed for some 800 years before returning to normal.
What happened: Scientists knew that the reversal — called the Laschamp Excursion — had happened, but the new study provides a more accurate time frame.
- It also shows just how catastrophic the event likely was for the Earth and those living on it, including humans and their evolutionary cousins the Neanderthals.
- With virtually no protective magnetic field, and with solar activity at an ebb, the planet was bombarded with high-energy particles from outer space, leading to rapid climate change and spectacular electrical storms.
- It would have been "like the end of days," said Chris Turney, an Earth scientist at the University of New South Wales and a lead co-author on the paper, in a statement.
What's next: Earlier research has indicated that the Earth's magnetic north pole has been moving at an accelerating pace, which could presage another reversal.