When the Earth's magnetic poles flipped out

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

The aurora borealis — which results from disturbances in the Earth's magnosphere caused by solar winds — seen above Murmansk, Russia, last month. Photo: Lev Fedoseyev\TASS via Getty Images

The Earth's magnetic poles temporarily reversed themselves 42,000 years ago, triggering environmental catastrophe, according to a new study.

Why it matters: The research sheds new light on a period of chaotic climatic change and human upheaval — and provides a warning that the same thing could happen to us.

Driving the news: In a study published Thursday in Science, researchers analyzed the rings found in ancient kauri trees in New Zealand to produce a radiocarbon archive.

  • The tree ring data shows that nearly 42,000 years ago, the Earth's geomagnetic field flipped and stayed reversed for some 800 years before returning to normal.

What happened: Scientists knew that the reversal — called the Laschamp Excursion — had happened, but the new study provides a more accurate time frame.

  • It also shows just how catastrophic the event likely was for the Earth and those living on it, including humans and their evolutionary cousins the Neanderthals.
  • With virtually no protective magnetic field, and with solar activity at an ebb, the planet was bombarded with high-energy particles from outer space, leading to rapid climate change and spectacular electrical storms.
  • It would have been "like the end of days," said Chris Turney, an Earth scientist at the University of New South Wales and a lead co-author on the paper, in a statement.

What's next: Earlier research has indicated that the Earth's magnetic north pole has been moving at an accelerating pace, which could presage another reversal.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
31 mins ago - Science

Biden declares major disaster in Texas after winter storms

Long-haul trucks waiting in traffic caused by historic cold weather in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 15. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

President Biden declared a major disaster in Texas after severe winter storms struck the state, causing millions of residents to lose power and water.

Why it matters: The declaration clears the way for more federal funds to be spent on relief efforts across the state.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
4 hours ago - Health

Why we're still waiting for rapid, at-home COVID tests

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are fast, but the regulatory approval needed to get them in the hands of Americans has been slow to come.

Why it matters: Quick, fully at-home COVID-19 tests could make a vital contribution to stemming the pandemic — and open up a new frontier for more constant disease surveillance — but old assumptions about how diagnostics should be used are holding them back.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Sequoia Capital says it was hacked

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Sequoia Capital told its investors on Friday that some of their personal and financial information may have been accessed by a third party, after a Sequoia employee's email was successfully phished, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Sequoia is one of the largest and most successful venture capital firms in the world, with portfolio companies like Airbnb, DoorDash, and Robinhood. It also has invested in cybersecurity firms like FireEye and Carbon Black.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

