Astronomers capture Earth's atmosphere glowing from space

Earth's atmosphere glows from space. This photo taken earlier this month shows the thin copper-tinted limb of the atmosphere as seen from the International Space Station.

How it works: The time-lapse photo was snapped as the orbiting outpost passed 262 miles above Kazakhstan. If you ever want to try to spot the station from your own backyard, you can use this handy tool to find out exactly when the space laboratory will pass overhead.

