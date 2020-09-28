1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Companies are still holding back earnings guidance

More companies are releasing earnings guidance for the third quarter and raising expectations, but the number of S&P 500 companies providing guidance remains well below traditional averages.

By the numbers: Just 53 S&P companies issued future guidance in the second quarter, about half of the five-year average (104) and the lowest number since record keeping began in 2006, FactSet's data show.

  • For the third quarter that number is up to 67 so far, or 36% below the average, with 45 companies issuing positive earnings guidance.
  • More than 100 S&P 500 companies have either withdrawn or not provided annual EPS guidance for 2020 or 2021 to date.

What they're saying: "Most of these companies cited uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19 as the reason for not providing annual EPS guidance," John Butters, FactSet's senior earnings analyst, writes in a release.

  • "Thus, it appears this uncertainty is also causing many S&P 500 companies not to provide short-term EPS guidance as well as long-term EPS guidance at this point in time."

Where it stands: Despite the improving picture (on June 30, Q3 earnings were projected to decline by 25.3%), earnings are again expected to be deeply negative in the third quarter, falling by 21.2% for the second worst quarter since Q2 2009.

  • Earnings declined by more than 30% in Q2.

12 mins ago - Technology

Exclusive: Where Trump and Biden stand on tech issues

Joe Biden has laid out a more concrete tech agenda whereas President Trump has focused on tax cuts and deregulation while criticizing tech firms for anti-conservative bias. That's according to a side-by-side analysis of the two candidates' tech records by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The tech industry needs to prepare for either four more years of Trump's impulsive policy approach or for a Biden administration that's likely to be critical of tech but slow to take action.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Big Tech's share of the S&P 500 reached record level in August

The gap between the weighting of the five largest companies in the S&P 500 and the 300 smallest rose to the highest ever at the end of August, according to data from the Leuthold Group.

Why it matters: The concentration of wealth in a few massive U.S. tech companies has reached a scale significantly greater than it was before the dot-com bubble burst.

