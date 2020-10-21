2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 92% of battleground state voters are "extremely motivated to vote"

Voters stand in line at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 13. Photo: Mark Felix for The Washington Post via Getty Images

91% of likely voters nationally say they are "extremely motivated to vote," including 92% in battleground states Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to a Change Research/CNBC Poll.

Why it matters: The 2020 election could see record-breaking levels of voter turnout. Voters last week cast ballots at nearly five times the rate they did at this point in the 2016 election, per the U.S. Elections Project. Over 39 million ballots have been cast in early voting states as of Wednesday.

  • Nationally, 53% of Biden voters say they have already voted, compared to 25% of Trump supporters, the Change Research/CNBC Poll finds.
  • 93% of battleground Biden voters say they are "extremely motivated," compared to 94% of Trump voters.

Between the lines, via Axios' Stef Kight: Early voting data signals strong Democratic enthusiasm in key battleground states. But strategists in both parties say Republicans could still overtake that advantage with a surge of in-person turnout on Election Day.

The state of play: According to the poll, Biden is leading by 10 points nationally and by at least 2 points in every battleground state polled:

  • Arizona: Biden 51% to Trump 45%  
  • Florida: Biden 50% to Trump 45%
  • Michigan: Biden 51% to Trump 44%
  • North Carolina: Biden 50% to Trump 47% 
  • Pennsylvania: Biden 49% to Trump 47%
  • Wisconsin: Biden 52% to Trump 44% 

Of note: 52% of polled voters are very or somewhat concerned that President Trump will not accept the outcome of the election unless he wins — including 63% of white college women and 48% of white working-class women.

  • Trump has repeatedly refused to say whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election to Joe Biden.

Methodology: 2,949 likely voters polled by Change Research Oct. 16–19 across six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. 2,711 likely voters were polled Oct. 17–18 in a companion survey. Margin of error ±1.8% for the battleground and ±1.88% for the national poll.

Go deeper

Maria Arias
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Large majorities support Biden over Trump on major policy issues

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As Election Day gets closer, Joe Biden leads President Trump by sizable margins on the major issues of the day, according to a national poll by The New York Times and Siena College.

Why it matters: With only two weeks to go before election day, there's little time for Trump make up the gap between he and Biden on the issues voters care deeply about. These include a new multi-trillion dollar stimulus program, mandatory mask-wearing, and a $2 trillion renewable energy package. Voters are also now evenly split on who will better manage the economy — a blow to Trump as he's led on the issue for much of the campaign.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Court allows North Carolina mail-in ballots deadline extension

An absentee ballot election worker stuffs ballot applications at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office in Charlotte, North Carolina, in September. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

North Carolina can accept absentee ballots that are postmarked Nov. 3, Election Day, until Nov. 12, a federal appeals court decided Tuesday in a 12-3 majority ruling.

Why it matters: The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling against state and national Republican leaders settles a lawsuit brought by a group representing retirees, and it could see scores of additional votes counted in the key battleground state.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated Oct 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said last week that he cannot support President Trump's re-election.

Why it matters: Hogan, a moderate governor in a blue state, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow