E-scooters that stop if you speed

Don't speed, swerve or ride illegally on a sidewalk in one of the new scooters from Superpedestrian — its "Pedestrian Defense" technology will forcibly slow you to a stop if you misbehave.

Why it matters: Safety concerns are holding cities back from deploying more e-scooters as alternatives to cars. Superpedestrian's new system could help snuff out dangerous moves by riders, potentially broadening e-scooter acceptance and making cities safer.

Driving the news: Superpedestrian, a company spun out of MIT in 2013 that runs shared e-scooter networks in 60 cities globally, just raised $125 million to deploy Pedestrian Defense, an advanced AI safety system.

"It takes in data from a lot of different sensors, and it not only detects when somebody's riding on a sidewalk, it also can correct that behavior," Jamie Perkins, director of communications for Superpedestrian, tells Axios.

It can also tell "when somebody is repeatedly aggressively swerving or hard-braking, or riding the wrong way on a one-way street," she said. "And we can slow the scooter down and stop it, just like on a sidewalk."

First, a light on the handlebar will flash red.

Then, if the rider doesn't shape up, Pedestrian Defense will start to reduce the vehicle's speed — eventually to a full (and safe) stop.

The rider is notified through an app why they've stopped, "so they can move the scooter back out into the street and be on their way," Perkins says.

Superpedestrian — which operates its LINK e-scooter network in cities like Los Angeles, Seattle and San Diego — says its technology can "detect a much wider array of unsafe riding behavior than any competitor, including sidewalk riding, stunt riding, aggressive swerving and 'salmoning' against traffic."

Where it stands: Pedestrian Defense will be deployed this year starting in 25 cities in the U.S. and Europe.

It'll know the places where it's legal to ride on the sidewalks and won't disrupt riders who are obeying the law.

It'll also know, via geofencing, where it's illegal to park an e-scooter, and will alert riders when they've left their vehicle in the wrong place.

And it can identify when a scooter needs to be repaired and, in some cases, fix it remotely.

"The existential issues [for micromobility operators] are scooter parking and rider behavior," Perkins says. "It's still a really new industry — the first scooters rolled out on the street 5 years ago."

Between the lines: E-scooter injuries and crashes are a rising problem in cities — as is the perception that they're unsafe.

"For the elderly pedestrian who thinks they're about to get creamed in a sidewalk or crosswalk, it's harrowing," Superpedestrian's director of development and public affairs, Paul White, told Smart Cities Dive.

"Norway has capped the number of electric scooters for hire in Oslo and banned them completely after 11 p.m. — when users are more likely to be drunk — in a bid to curb accidents," the Daily Mail reported last year.

The other side: A "strong safety record" is prompting New York City to expand its e-scooter pilot in the Bronx in June.