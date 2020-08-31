Durable goods orders may have peaked in July

Manufactured durable goods orders rose 11.2% in July, far outpacing economists' expectations, and jumping for the third straight month. July's unexpected increase followed a 7.7% gain for durable goods in June.

What happened: The boom was largely the result of vehicle purchases, as orders for new cars and trucks jumped 22% after a nearly 24% gain the previous month.

Excluding transportation, new orders increased 2.4%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 9.9%. Transportation equipment, also up three consecutive months, led the increase, up 35.6%.

Between the lines: The 11.2% increase for durable goods overall was especially strong, but in terms of actual sales durable goods orders remain depressed, and at $239.7 billion have only returned to August 2017 levels.

Auto sales have been surprisingly strong thanks to low interest rates and discounted pricing by dealers, but as Axios' Joann Muller notes the surge in demand has led to a seller's market with "fewer choices and higher prices" for consumers.

Sales to corporate customers are still low and demand usually wanes in the fall, meaning it could be tough to get back to early 2020 levels.

Of note: Airline orders only declined half as much in July as they did in June, reflecting fewer cancellations.