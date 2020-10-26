Dunkin' Brands in talks to go private

Dunkin' Brands, operator of both Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, is in talks to be taken private for nearly $9 billion by Inspire Brands, a quick-serve restaurant platform sponsored by Roark Capital.

Why it matters: This could set up an IPO for Inspire, which already owns Arby's, Jimmy John's, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Dunkin' was private equity-owned before going public in 2011. Two of its former private equity partners, Mark Nunnelly of Bain Capital and Tony DiNovi of THL Partners, remain on its board as independent directors.

The bottom line: "As stay-at-home orders have shifted working patterns, customers have been coming to its stores later in the day than they used to and spending more on newer and more expensive items like espresso and other specialty beverages. Dunkin’ already brings in more than half its revenue through drinks, and it dropped 'Donut' from its name last year as it seeks to shift its emphasis to coffee and take on Starbucks more directly," writes the New York Times.