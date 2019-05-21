Mallinckrodt is suing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Department of Health and Human Services for changing the way Medicaid rebates are calculated for its pricey H.P. Acthar Gel medication, a move that would require Mallinckrodt to pay back large sums of money to the federal government.

Why it matters: The drug company expects the change will eliminate 10% of its Acthar sales, and that it will have to pay up to $600 million in retroactive rebates — news that sent the company's stock plunging by 24% Tuesday to a record-low $9.87 per share.