Drug rebate dollars continue to rise

If Express Scripts is any kind of bellwether for drug rebates — pricing discounts that drug manufacturers pay to pharmacy benefit managers so their drugs get put on the drug coverage lists — then those dollars continue to rise.

By the numbers: Cigna, which bought Express Scripts last year, said it is owed almost $4 billion in rebates from pharmaceutical companies as of Sept. 30, according to new investor documents. That's up almost $600 million since the start of this year.