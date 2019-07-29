Between the lines: “Persistently high spenders” are people who have accumulated big health care bills for at least 3 consecutive years.

They often have HIV, MS, cystic fibrosis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, cancer and other serious conditions requiring frequent and often costly care.

Drugs are lifesavers for these patients, but also big offenders when it comes to costs.

By the numbers: Prescription drugs account for about 40% of this group’s costs, not counting rebates — compared with just 10% for the country as a whole.

Their bills just for prescription drugs average out to about $34,000 per year. That’s much more than the average premium for family coverage.

Why it matters: These are exactly the people our insurance system is failing. They have insurance and a major illness, but still struggle with their medical bills as deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs keep rising faster than wages.

One solution might be to exempt this small group of high spenders with serious illnesses from drug or other copays, and limit their deductibles.

Congress is also considering proposals to lower the cost of the most expensive drugs, which could make a dent in both employer and employee spending for this population.

The bottom line: I have had family members in the 1.3%.