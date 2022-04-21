Drug lobby taps Biden aide's brother
Jeff Ricchetti, the brother of senior White House official Steve Ricchetti, has been lobbying for the drug industry's top trade group, records show.
Why it matters: Ricchetti has pledged not to lobby the West Wing, but his newly disclosed deal with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a top K Street spender, shows corporate America still sees significant value in his services.
- Lobbying revenue for Ricchetti Inc., Jeff's firm, more than quadrupled over the past two years as it signed a number of blue-chip clients.
- He's one of a number of Biden-connected lobbyists seeing huge growth under unified Democratic control in D.C., Politico reported on Wednesday.
The details: Ricchetti has been lobbying for PhRMA since Jan. 1, according to a disclosure filing with congressional ethics officials on Wednesday.
- He's has been working on "issues related to pharmaceutical industry, generally."
- The firm got $60,000 for that work in the first three months of the year, but didn't report contacting any federal agencies or members of Congress.
- Its client roster includes a number of other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, disclosure records show.
Between the lines: Steve Ricchetti is a senior counselor to President Biden, and has been instrumental to the White House's legislative efforts.
- Biden has renewed a push this year to let Medicare negotiate drug prices, a measure strongly opposed by the pharmaceutical industry.
- The White House declined to comment.