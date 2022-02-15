Sign up for our daily briefing

The growing evidence against drug copay cards

Bob Herman

If there is a brand-name drug on this shelf, odds are its maker offers a coupon. Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

Drug copay coupons make medications free or very cheap for patients at the pharmacy counter. But they drastically increase the amounts paid by employers, insurers and other workers, a new study conducted by a trio of health economists concludes.

Why it matters: The study adds further evidence to the idea that drug copay cards are a great short-term deal for patients — and especially the pharmaceutical companies that promote them — but a bad long-term deal for society.

Details: Drug copay cards are banned from federal health care programs, and there could be sizable savings if they were not allowed in private health plans.

  • The researchers estimated the health care system could save $1 billion annually if copay cards were banned — and that's just for multiple sclerosis drugs.

What to watch: "Our results suggest that popular policy proposals such as capping cost-sharing, or requiring plans to shift from coinsurance to fixed (and low) copays are likely to lead to" higher drug prices, the economists wrote.

  • "These reforms would likely exacerbate the underlying problem of high prices while addressing a symptom (high patient cost-sharing)."

Go deeper: Private insurance is health care's pot of gold

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
6 mins ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. to see "regime shift" toward more severe coastal flooding, study finds

A man rides a bicycle through flood waters in downtown Annapolis, Maryland, on October 29, 2021. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. is poised to see as much sea level rise through the year 2050 as it has experienced in the past century, with additional increases through 2150, according to a comprehensive new federal report out Tuesday.

Why it matters: Sea level rise is one of the most tangible present-day effects from human-caused climate change that is being felt in the U.S., with coastal flood events becoming far more common and damaging in just the past few decades.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin DohertyOriana Gonzalez
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Gunmaker Remington to pay $73M to settle lawsuit with Sandy Hook families

A mourner places a carved wooden cross at a streetside memorial on Dec. 21, 2012, in Newtown, Conn. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Remington Arms on Tuesday agreed to a $73 million settlement of liability claims from nine families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, according to court documents and lawyers for the families.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the U.S. a gun manufacturer has been held responsible for a mass shooting, ABC News reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
29 mins ago - Economy & Business

Senate Republicans delay vote on Fed nominees

Sarah Bloom Raskin and Sen. Pat Toomey. Photo: Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images

Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee will boycott a planned Tuesday afternoon vote to advance five Biden nominees to lead the Federal Reserve, denying the panel a quorum.

Driving the news: They are demanding that Democrats wait to hold a vote on Sarah Bloom Raskin, tapped to be the Fed's top bank regulator, until she answers more questions about her board service for a financial technology company.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

